The Kremlin said Tuesday that it was "unlikely" a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump would take place soon, a day after the White House said it was "open" to the idea.

"In the near future, it is unlikely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the chances of a meeting, adding that such a summit could only happen after Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reach an "agreement".