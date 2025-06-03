Belarusian President Lukashenko in China on 3-day trip

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived on a three-day visit to China, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Lukashenko arrived in Beijing on Monday night and was received by senior Chinese officials.

During his stay in Beijing, Lukashenko will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lukashenko's visit is scheduled to last through June 4, Belarusian state-run BelTA News reported.

The two leaders "are set to discuss the state and prospects of Belarus-China relations, implementation of joint projects, and the promotion of multilateral initiatives," said the Belarusian presidency in a statement.

Lukashenko is also expected to meet other senior Chinese leaders.