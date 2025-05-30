Ukraine, France expand defense cooperation with focus on battlefield logistics

Ukraine and France have agreed to boost defense cooperation, focusing on logistical support and adapting to the demands of modern warfare, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Friday.

Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mykola Shevtsov met with a French delegation led by Lt. Gen. Richard Onet, head of France's Directorate for Supporting the Combat Capability of Ground Equipment.

"The French side was particularly interested in how Ukraine organizes logistics for troops under high-intensity combat conditions," the ministry said in a statement.

Discussions also included feedback on French-supplied equipment and weapons used by Ukrainian forces.

The two delegations explored ways to deepen collaboration in ground combat support, logistics systems, and battlefield adaptation amid the ongoing war with Russia.

France has been a major contributor of military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, including Caesar howitzers and air defense systems.





