Peace talks in Istanbul gave ‘new dimension' to Russia-Ukraine peace push: Turkish foreign minister

Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv held in Istanbul on May 16 have added a "new dimension" to the search for a diplomatic solution, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday during his visit to Ukraine.

Fidan's remarks came at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in Ukraine.

"We proved that (Russia-Ukraine) talks (in Istanbul) can yield concrete results," said Fidan, expressing Ankara's desire to maintain momentum achieved in Istanbul.

"Either we'll tolerate continuation of this (Moscow-Kyiv) war or reach lasting peace within this year," he further stated.

"We are considering whether the talks in Istanbul could be crowned by a meeting hosted by President Erdogan, bringing together Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy," he further added.