During Trump’s Gulf tour, regional leaders urged US president to avoid strike on Iran: Report

During his recent Middle East tour, US President Donald Trump was urged by leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar to refrain from military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and to continue pursuing diplomacy instead, Axios reported Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the talks.

According to media reports, Israel had considered launching a strike as early as this month but was waved off by Trump, who remains hopeful about reaching a deal to limit Iran's nuclear enrichment activities.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump confirmed that he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against "taking some sort of actions that could disrupt" the negotiations with Iran. "We're having very good discussions with them. And I said, 'I don't think it's appropriate right now.'"

Axios reported that the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar privately raised concerns with Trump during his Gulf tour, emphasizing that any strike on Iran could trigger retaliation against their own countries. All three nations host US military bases and fear being drawn into the conflict.

While the Saudis and Qataris raised specific concerns about a possible Israeli military strike, the Emiratis underlined their preference for a diplomatic resolution, Axios said.

According to US officials, all three leaders expressed support for ongoing talks with Iran.

The report noted a significant shift in Gulf states' positions since 2015, when they discretely supported Israeli opposition to then-President Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran. Today, however, their priorities have shifted toward regional stability and economic growth.

Iran and the US have been engaged in nuclear diplomacy for the past two months, with Oman mediating five rounds of indirect talks in Muscat and Rome.

Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a new nuclear agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal, from which he withdrew the US in 2018.