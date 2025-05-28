Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate controversial third-country deportation policy

US President Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to reinstate his administration's policy allowing migrants to be deported to third-party countries, including conflict-ridden South Sudan, CNN reported Tuesday.

The request is the latest attempt to revive a contentious immigration measure that enables deportations not only to an individual's country of origin but also to nations where they may face risks of persecution or torture -- without prior notice or access to legal recourse.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced the rule shortly after Trump assumed office. It authorizes immigration authorities to remove individuals to countries with which they have no legal or familial ties.

Trump's legal team argues that this approach is vital to addressing what it describes as a growing crisis of illegal immigration at the southern border.

The appeal follows a ruling in March by US District Judge Brian Murphy, who blocked the administration from transferring detainees to South Sudan without proper legal procedure. The judge ordered that migrants must receive written notice and be allowed to present evidence of credible fear of harm in the destination country.

Murphy, appointed under the Biden administration, later accused DHS of violating the court's order by attempting deportations after business hours, when legal access is typically unavailable.





