Italy says expulsion of Gazans will ‘never be an acceptable option'

Italy's foreign minister on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to Israeli ministers' proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza, saying it is "not and will never be an acceptable option."

Speaking at parliament, Antonio Tajani also stressed that Israel's response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 has become "absolutely tragic and unacceptable."

"The bombings must stop, humanitarian assistance must resume immediately, and respect for international humanitarian law must be restored," he said.

Expressing support for Egypt's plan for the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, Tajani said: "The expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is not and will never be an acceptable option."

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.





