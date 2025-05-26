EU officials slam bloc’s 'inaction' over humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip

A group of EU officials renewed criticism of EU leadership on Monday, accusing the bloc of failing to take meaningful action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to media reports.

"The EU institutions have failed to bring the European Union's political, diplomatic and economic influence to bear in order to ameliorate the situation in Gaza," the group wrote in a fresh letter addressed to the presidents of the European Commission, European Council, and European Parliament, The Guardian reported.

Calling itself the EU Staff for Peace, the group said more than 2,000 EU officials have now signed a letter drafted in May 2024, accusing the EU of apathy toward the suffering of Palestinians.

The new letter, sent one year after the first, warned that the bloc's "inaction" has "contributed to the environment of unaccountability that resulted in the full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip."

The criticism comes days after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a review of the EU's Association Agreement with Israel, following pressure from a majority of member states.

While the staff group welcomed the move, it said the decision was "devastatingly late for thousands killed in Gaza."

The EU-Israel agreement, signed in 2000, can only be suspended by unanimous agreement among the 27 member states, but key provisions-such as trade or Israel's participation in the Horizon research funding program-can be frozen with a weighted majority vote.

The commission has yet to announce a timetable for the review.

"The recent announcement of a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, 20 months into the conflict, and as thousands of children face starvation due to the renewed blockade on humanitarian aid, raises serious concerns about the adequacy and timing of the EU's response," said Zeno Benetti, one of the letter's co-authors.

In May 2024, EU Staff for Peace called for the suspension of the EU-Israel agreement, a halt to member states' arms exports to Israel, and "concrete efforts" to support the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The group now accuses EU institutions of showing an "apparent double standard" by failing to condemn European leaders hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes.

Meanwhile, European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari has reminded staff that freedom of expression must align with a set of obligations under staff regulations and is "not an absolute right."

Speaking at the Commission's daily press briefing, Ujvari said the Commission had not yet received the letter and therefore could not comment on the specific criticisms raised.

However, he noted that it was appropriate to make a general reminder regarding freedom of expression for EU staff.

"Of course, as a member of staff of the European Commission, one benefits from the right for freedom of expression. This is to be reconciled, of course, with a number of obligations that stem from the staff regulations. Obvious reasons. So it's not an absolute right."

Hungary hosted Netanyahu for a four-day state visit in April. Poland also considered inviting him to the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also promised to find a way for Netanyahu to visit Germany without facing arrest.

The group has requested meetings with the offices of the three EU presidents.

Every Thursday, members hold lunchtime rallies outside EU headquarters in Brussels, calling for peace in the Middle East.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "unacceptable," calling for an end to Israel's blockade and the immediate release of Israeli hostages.