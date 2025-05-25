News World Zelensky reports over 350 attacks on Ukraine, demands more sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, involving approximately 300 drone attacks and some 70 missile and cruise missile strikes.

Those figures would make it the worst drone attacks since the war began in 2022. Authorities said at least 12 people were killed in different parts of the country and dozens more were injured.



Rescue workers are on duty in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages, Zelensky said in his post on X. Children are among the dead, he added.



The air force reported 298 drone attacks. The previous highest number, reported in Ukrainian media, was 289 aerial objects on May 18.



"Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day," Zelensky said.



"The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," he wrote.



