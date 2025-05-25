Ukraine hit by massive drone barrage, 12 killed as Moscow, Kyiv trade overnight airstrikes

At least 12 people were killed early Sunday in Ukraine following large-scale Russian drone attacks on the war-torn country for the second night in a row, as Moscow and Kyiv continued to trade accusations over airstrikes.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that 13 regions of the country, including the country's capital and the surrounding Kyiv region, were hit during the overnight strikes, damaging more than 80 residential buildings.

"Twelve people have died, more than 60 have been injured," Klymenko said, noting that efforts are underway to clear rubble and evacuate people.

"These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities. Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, dormitories of the university's history department were hit. There were also strikes on enterprises," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses shot down 266 out of 298 drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as 47 various types of missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry later issued a separate statement claiming that it had successfully launched a "massive" strike on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, as well as "radio-technical reconnaissance and satellite communication centers."



According to the ministry's earlier statement, 110 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by the country's air defenses during an overnight attack that targeted more than 10 regions, including Moscow.

A day earlier, Ukraine claimed downing 245 drones and six Iskander-M ballistic missiles over the country, while Russia claimed it shot down 94 Ukrainian drones.