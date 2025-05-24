Russia, Ukraine hold 2nd round of war prisoners exchange, 307 people returned from each side

This handout photograph taken and released by Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on May 23, 2025 shows Ukrainian POWs posing after their exchange, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that Moscow and Kyiv had exchanged 307 servicemen each in the second round of a large-scale swap carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

"On May 24, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul, another 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

In exchange, 307 Ukrainian military personnel were returned to Kyiv.

According to the ministry, the returned Russian servicemen and civilians are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological support and medical care.

All repatriated individuals will be transferred to medical facilities in Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation, it said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that this large-scale exchange, initiated by Moscow, is expected to continue in the coming days.

On Friday, Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 270 servicemen and 120 civilians each in the first round of a large-scale swap.