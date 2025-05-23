REDBIRD CAPITAL AGREES DEAL TO BUY UKS TELEGRAPH, NEWSPAPER SAYS

 Contact Us
RedBird Capital Partners is set to acquire Britain’s Telegraph newspaper for £500 million, taking direct control after previous ownership faced government restrictions on foreign investment. British media investors are also expected to join the consortium.

Published May 23,2025
A transatlantic consortium led by RedBird Capital Partners has struck a deal to buy Britain's Telegraph newspaper, the title reported on Friday, spending 500 million pounds ($673 million) to secure control.

Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI bought the Telegraph titles and the Spectator magazine in 2023 but Britain's then government moved to ban foreign state investment in British newspapers, forcing it to sell.

The Telegraph said on Friday that the U.S. private equity firm RedBird Capital, which provided a quarter of RedBird IMI's funding, is moving to take direct control and is expected to be joined in the ownership group by British media investors.