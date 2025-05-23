INDIA, PAKISTAN EXTEND AIRSPACE CLOSURES FOR EACH OTHERS AIRLINES IN TIT-FOR-TAT MOVES

India, Pakistan extend airspace closures for each other's airlines in tit-for-tat moves

Pakistan and India have extended airspace restrictions for each other's aircraft in tit-for-tat moves, both countries said on Friday, amid continuing diplomatic tensions between the neighbours after a brief military conflict this month.

The Pakistan Airports Authority said the restriction applied to "all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India", including military planes, until 4:59 a.m. local time on June 24. (2359 GMT on June 23)

India's Civil Aviation Ministry issued a corresponding NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), saying Pakistani-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from Indian airspace through June 23.

The move extends restrictions first imposed last month.

Tensions flared following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir in April, eventually triggering the worst military conflict in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.









