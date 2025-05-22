South Korean army trains Polish soldiers to operate Chunmoo rocket artillery

The South Korean army is training a group of Polish soldiers to operate the Chunmoo rocket artillery after Warsaw's recent purchase of the weapons system, the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Some 16 Polish soldiers and other South Korean trainees are taking part in the two-week program that kicked off on May 15 at a training field in Paju, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of Seoul.

In 2022, Poland signed a deal with South Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Co. to buy 218 Chunmoo multiple rocket launch systems and another contract for 72 more units in 2024.

According to the South Korean army, the program focuses on training personnel on the Chunmoo's strike capabilities, nighttime maintenance, and other tactical operations of the weapon system.

Seoul plans to hold more training programs for personnel from countries that have procured South Korean weapons systems, including K9 self-propelled howitzers and K2 tanks.

Aiming to bolster its defense following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Poland signed basic deals with South Korea for various weapons systems, including FA-50 light attack fighters, K2 tanks, and K9 howitzers.





