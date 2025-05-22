Net migration to UK drops by nearly half in 2024

Net migration to the UK fell by nearly 50% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to figures released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS said the number of people immigrating minus those emigrating is estimated at 431,000 for the year ending December 2024, down from 860,000 the year before.

The sharp decline is largely attributed to reduced immigration from non-European countries, particularly fewer arrivals on work and study visas.

There was also an increase in emigration in 2024, "especially people leaving who originally came on study visas once pandemic travel restrictions to the UK were eased," the report noted.

According to the figures, the total estimated long-term immigration for the year ending December 2024 was 948,000-a decrease of almost a third from the revised 2023 estimate of 1,326,000.

This is the first time long-term immigration has fallen below 1 million since the year ending March 2022.

Meanwhile, long-term emigration has increased to 517,000, up around 11% from 466,000 the previous year.

Emigration levels are now similar to those seen in 2017, the report added.

The Conservative Party applauded and took credit for the drop, citing measures introduced by the previous government to tighten visa rules.

"But it is still far too high and needs to go down further," said Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary.

"That is why we need a binding annual immigration cap, set by Parliament - at much, much lower levels. But when we Conservatives tabled that plan, Labour voted against it last week and again yesterday," he added.

The ONS acknowledged the changes to visa rules introduced by the last government as a "key factor" in the decline.

Britain's prime minister recently pledged to "significantly reduce" net migration, saying every area of the current immigration system would be tightened.

In its immigration white paper to reduce migration and strengthen the borders, the government said it set out "radical reforms" to the country's immigration system, restoring control to the borders and reducing record-high levels of net migration.





