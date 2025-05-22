Japan lodges protest over gunfire by Israeli soldiers during diplomats' visit to Jenin

Japan on Thursday lodged a protest and sought an explanation from Tel Aviv as Israeli soldiers opened fire when foreign diplomats were visiting the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Expressing regret over the incident, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said it has called for an explanation from Tel Aviv and measures to "ensure similar acts do not recur," Kyodo News reported.

Israeli forces opened fire to intimidate a foreign diplomatic delegation on its arrival at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official told Anadolu on Wednesday.

The incident drew widespread condemnation.

The Israeli military, in a breach of diplomatic norms, opened fire as the delegation of 35 ambassadors, consuls, and diplomats approached the camp, which has been under siege since Jan. 21, said Ahmed al-Deek, an assistant to the Palestinian foreign minister.

Deek, accompanying the group, said the shooting aimed to frighten the delegation and prevent their entry into the camp.





