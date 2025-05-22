House Republicans tweak Trump bill to win final votes

Republican lawmakers in the US House made major last-minute changes to President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending proposal late Wednesday to lock in support from skeptical GOP members.

The updated bill raises the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap to $40,000 for individuals making under $500,000, up from the earlier $30,000 threshold -- a move aimed at moderate Republicans from high-tax states.

The amendment also fast-tracks new Medicaid work requirements, shifting the implementation date to no later than Dec. 31, 2026 -- a key demand of conservative lawmakers.

The legislation, titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, also includes a $12 billion fund for state border security costs, cuts corporate tax breaks slightly, and repeals several clean energy credits.

The bill creates a fast-track permitting process for natural gas projects and rebrands many references from "MAGA" to "Trump" programs.

A vote on the full bill is expected shortly after the House Rules Committee clears the final version.

The nearly 1,000-page amendment, officially filed by Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, reflects Trump's push to unite the party behind his 2025 economic and energy priorities.

The Trump-backed bill was previously held up by internal GOP disagreements over tax relief caps and welfare conditions.

The SALT compromise and earlier Medicaid work start date are designed to satisfy both blue-state moderates and Freedom Caucus conservatives ahead of the upcoming vote.





