Germany’s Merz calls on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday called on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, following UN warnings of a looming famine in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

"We are very concerned about the situation in the Gaza Strip and also about the intensification of the Israeli army's military operations there," Merz told reporters during his visit to Lithuania.

"We are urging, above all, that humanitarian aid finally reaches the Gaza Strip without delay, and also reaches the people there, because, as we hear from the United Nations, there is now a real threat of famine," he stressed.

Merz said Israeli authorities must allow the delivery of "comprehensive and really sustainable" humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to ease the suffering of the Palestinian civilians.

Asked about the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, DC, Merz said they were aware of reports that one victim might have held dual nationality and German citizenship. "Regardless of this, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," he added.





