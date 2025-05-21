South Korea, US begin search for remains of Korean war soldiers

South Korea and the US have begun a search for the remains and belongings of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The six-week search project was launched in Mungyeong area, where a US F-51D fighter jet crashed during the war, according to the Yonhap news agency.

During the search, officials from the South Korean Defense Ministry and the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) will focus on recovering components of the fighter jet to help with identification efforts for the aircraft's pilot.

Last year, similar search efforts failed, according to the agency.

During the Korean War, more than 1.7 million US troops served, with more than 36,000 killed, while nearly 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for.