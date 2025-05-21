Italy renews call for Israel to stop attacks, allow humanitarian aid to Gaza

Italy on Wednesday renewed its call for Israel to stop attacks on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"I once again called on Israel to halt military operations involving civilians and to immediately open all crossings to allow humanitarian aid to enter," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X.

"We want a ceasefire and the release of the hostages: the war in Gaza must end," he said.

Tajani also announced that 52 Palestinians, relatives of those who were evacuated from Gaza to Italy for medical treatment, were transferred to Jordan.

They will eventually be brought to Italy, Tajani added.

In the past few days, the Israeli army intensified airstrikes on Gaza, killing more than 500 Palestinians and injuring hundreds of others.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





