France supports revision of Association Agreement between EU, Israel

France supports reexamining the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel, the French foreign minister told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"I call on the European Commission to carry out this review, to process this request, and to determine whether or not Israel respects this article and its obligations regarding human rights," Jean-Noel Barrot said, referring to the proposal by the Netherlands to review the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel.

Barrot noted that the proposal particularly aims to revise Article 2 of the agreement, which states that both parties must respect human rights.

"It is unbearable because blind violence and the Israeli government's blockade of humanitarian aid have turned Gaza into a place of dying, not to say a cemetery," he also noted when asked about the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Barrot urged an end to the "profound violation of human dignity" and "absolute breach of all rules of international law."

"Those who sow violence reap violence," he added.





