China says backs direct talks between Russia, Ukraine on ending war

China said on Tuesday it backed direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, after US President Donald Trump announced the two would "immediately" start peace talks after he spoke with Vladimir Putin.

"China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Trump framed his two-hour conversation on Monday as a breakthrough as the Republican seeks an elusive deal to end the conflict that he promised on the campaign trail to solve within 24 hours.

But Putin struck a more reserved tone, saying he was ready to work with Kyiv on a memorandum towards ending the war Moscow launched in February 2022 but insisting on compromises on both sides.

Key Russia ally China on Tuesday said it supported "direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and advocate for the political resolution of the crisis".

"It is hoped that the parties concerned will carry on with the dialogue and negotiation so as to reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties," Mao said.

Since Russia ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Beijing has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the conflict, but the West has accused it of enabling Russia economically and diplomatically.