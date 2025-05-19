 Contact Us
News World World Health Organization countries don't invite Taiwan to annual assembly

World Health Organization countries don't invite Taiwan to annual assembly

WHO member states on Monday rejected a proposal to invite Taiwan to its annual assembly in Geneva after China and Pakistan opposed the motion. China criticized the proposal as a challenge to UN authority, leading to Taiwan's exclusion from the meeting.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 19,2025
Subscribe
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION COUNTRIES DONT INVITE TAIWAN TO ANNUAL ASSEMBLY

Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday rejected a proposal to invite Taiwan to its annual assembly in Geneva after China voiced opposition.

Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines spoke on behalf of a group of countries who brought a proposal to include Taiwan as an observer to this year's meeting - with Saint Vincent describing Taiwan's exclusion as 'unfair and self-defeating'. But China and Pakistan opposed the motion and the assembly accepted its exclusion.

"The proposal openly challenges the authority of the U.N. and the post-war international order," said China's Ambassador Chen Xu, repeating opposition voiced by the Chinese foreign ministry last week.