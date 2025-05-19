US, Europe to coordinate Ukraine talks after Trump-Putin call: Berlin

The United States agreed to "tightly coordinate" Ukraine talks with European partners following a call between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the German government said Monday.

Immediately after his conversation with Putin, Trump held a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The readout of the call provided by Merz's spokesman said that the leaders "spoke to each other about the next steps" and "emphasised their willingness to closely accompany Ukraine on the path to a ceasefire".







