Trump says it would be 'great' to have Russia-Ukraine talks at the Vatican

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday "it would be great" for Russia and Ukraine to hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican, saying it would add extra significance to the proceedings.

Trump, describing his phone call earlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he told him, "When are we going to end this, Vladimir?"

Trump says he was surprised that Biden's cancer diagnosis was not revealed sooner

Trump told reporters on Monday he was surprised the public was not notified sooner about former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden disclosed on Sunday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options.







