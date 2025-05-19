Trump says it would be 'great' to have Russia-Ukraine talks at the Vatican

 Contact Us
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that holding ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican "would be great," adding that it would lend extra significance to the proceedings.

Published May 20,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday "it would be great" for Russia and Ukraine to hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican, saying it would add extra significance to the proceedings.

Trump, describing his phone call earlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he told him, "When are we going to end this, Vladimir?"

