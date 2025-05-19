Protesters demand justice for Gaza during EU humanitarian forum in Brussels

A protest targeting EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib took place Monday at the end of the opening panel of the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels, with a participant accusing her of "complicity in what they described as "genocide" in Gaza.

Lahbib, the European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, was speaking about the challenges facing global humanitarian efforts. She referenced the limited aid reaching Gaza and emphasized the need for thousands of trucks to deliver life-saving assistance, far beyond the small convoy currently near the border.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher also spoke, saying 29 trucks were currently at the Kerem Shalom crossing, while 9,000 were waiting to be allowed in. He said all possible avenues would be pursued to get aid through.

As the panel concluded, a member of the audience addressed Lahbib, accusing her of being a "complicit party" in Israel's actions.

The two-day forum, now in its fourth edition, will end on Tuesday.