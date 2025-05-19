Gaza death toll nears 53,500 amid unabated Israeli attacks

At least 53,486 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 136 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 364 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 121,398 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 3,340 people and injured 9,357 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.