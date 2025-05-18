Ukraine claims Russia launched ‘record’ overnight drone attack, killing 1

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on May 18, 2025, shows burned vehicles parked near a civilian building following drone attacks on the Kyiv region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine said on Sunday that at least one person was killed in Kyiv after Russia's "record" drone attack in the over three-year-long conflict.

A statement by the air force said air defenses shot down 88 out of 273 drones fired overnight.

"Last night, Russia launched a record 273 drones onto the people of Ukraine in a nine-hour assault, targeting homes, infrastructure, and civilian lives," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the "largest attack" to be on Feb. 23, when he claimed Moscow launched 267 drones on the eve of the ongoing conflict's third anniversary.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said an air raid alert sounded in the capital lasted for nearly nine hours, and that civilian infrastructure in the capital's Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts were damaged.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district (of the Kyiv region), a 28-year-old woman died from her injuries," Kyiv Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said in a separate statement, adding that three others were injured.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the claims.

The attacks come as US President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday to push for a ceasefire.

Trump's announcement came after high-level peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, facilitated by Türkiye, where both sides agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each and continue with the negotiations for a truce.