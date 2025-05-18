Illegal Israeli settlers burn Palestinian farmland, build settlement outpost in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers continued their assaults against Palestinians on Sunday, burning farmlands and establishing a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank.

Illegal settlers set ablaze hundreds of dunums of farmland, including olive trees, in Duma town, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, municipal chief Suleiman Dawabsheh said in statements carried by the official news agency Wafa.

"Palestinians and their properties are coming under repeated settler attacks in the town," he said.

Meanwhile, illegal settlers established a settlement outpost in the Bedouin community of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said in a statement.

The group said the area is subjected to repeated attacks by illegal settlers and the Israeli army.

"These attacks and illegal settlements exacerbate the humanitarian situation in the area and hinder the right of residents to live in dignity on their lands," it added.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023, illegal Israeli settlers have built some 60 outposts across the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures.

At least 968 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, the Health Ministry said.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal last July and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.