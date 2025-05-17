UN plans to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza: Relief chief

The UN relief chief said Friday that the UN has a plan to resume aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

"To those proposing an alternative modality for aid distribution, let's not waste time: We already have a plan," Tom Fletcher said in a statement.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza's crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening an already worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

"It is rooted in the non-negotiable principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. It is backed by a coalition of donors and the vast majority of the international community. It is ready to be activated-today-if we are simply allowed to do our jobs," said Fletcher.

He said that 160,000 pallets of relief are ready to enter Gaza now.

"We demand rapid, safe, and unimpeded aid delivery for civilians in need. Let us work," he added.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.



