Trump says he has to come together with Putin for ending Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he has to come together with Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war.

"I have a very good relationship with Putin. I think we'll make a deal. We have to get together, and I think we'll probably schedule it up," Donald Trump told Fox News in Abu Dhabi.

Istanbul hosted Russia-Ukraine talks Friday to advance peace efforts between the two countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the intense diplomatic talks, held under Türkiye's facilitation, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side as a confidence-building measure.

Fidan said Ukrainian and Russian officials agreed in principle to meet again for negotiations on a ceasefire.

Trump said he is tired of having other people "go and meet and everything else."

"I think Putin is tired of this whole thing," he said, adding he would use leverage if he had to.

"Nobody uses leverage better than me," he added.