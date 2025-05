Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday to apply pressure for a Gaza ceasefire.

"I call on President Trump, as a leader who wants to consolidate peace, to apply all necessary efforts and pressure for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," which would pave the way "for a serious political process in which he would be a mediator and a sponsor," Sisi said in an address to an Arab League summit in Baghdad.