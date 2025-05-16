Vatican says plans for Pope Leo XIV to meet US VP Vance in the works

Pope Leo XIV, the world's first US pope, plans to meet with US Vice President JD Vance, a converted Catholic, on Sunday, when there will be an inaugural mass for the new pontiff, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on Friday.



Parolin emphasized that the schedule and organization for Sunday, with guests from more than 200 delegations worldwide, is very complex. However, he said the protocol team is working on arranging the meeting.



Vance will lead the US delegation for the 10am (0800 GMT) Mass on Sunday. For the vice president, this marks a quick return to Rome. He was the last senior international politician to visit with the late pope Francis just before his death. US President Donald Trump attended Francis' funeral.











During a potential bilateral meeting between Pope Leo and Vance, international crisis hotspots, such as Russia's war against Ukraine, are likely to be on the agenda.



After direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to materialize in Turkey this week, the Vatican is being considered as a possible venue for talks.



"The situation is very difficult, dramatic," said Parolin, who is considered the second most important figure in the Vatican after the pope.



He announced that Leo plans to "potentially make the Vatican, the Holy See, available for a direct meeting between the two sides." The Pope recently hinted that he wants to help in the search for peace in the conflict.



