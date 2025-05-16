US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi with US President Trump in attendance

A UAE-US business dialogue was launched Friday in Abu Dhabi with the participation of US President Donald Trump as part of the last stop on his Gulf tour, according to livestreaming of the event.

The opening ceremony featured presentations of companies specializing in artificial intelligence, aviation, and health care by US and Emirati businesspeople showcasing flagship projects and investment opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, said Thursday that over the next decade, his country plans to invest $1.4 trillion in the US.

Following Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the UAE is the third and final stop on Trump's Gulf tour.



