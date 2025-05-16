Trilateral meetings on Russia-Ukraine peace talks to be held in Istanbul

As part of critical Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, trilateral meetings of Türkiye, the US, and Ukraine as well as Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine will be held on Friday.

The Türkiye-US-Ukraine trilateral meeting will be held at 10.45 am (0745GMT) at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The trilateral Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine meeting will be held at the same venue at 12.30 pm (0930GMT).

Taking part in the meetings will be Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a US delegation headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and a Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin.

Scheduled to meet with Turkish, Russian and US officials, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and include Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service deputy head Oleksandr Poklad, and Foreign Intelligence Service deputy head Oleh Luhovskyi, among others.

The Russian delegation, headed by Vladimir Medinsky, includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin.





