Kremlin says meeting between Putin, Trump 'undoubtedly necessary'



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that a meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump is essential for addressing bilateral ties and the Ukraine crisis, but it must be carefully planned. He added that Putin is receiving real-time updates on the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul.

Published May 16,2025


Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that a meeting between Russian and US presidents is "undoubtedly necessary," but that it must be thoroughly prepared.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said bilateral relations, international issues, and the Ukrainian crisis should be the main topics of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"Such a meeting is undoubtedly necessary both from the point of view of bilateral Russian-American relations and from the point of view of discussing and having a serious conversation at the highest level on international affairs and regional issues, including, of course, the crisis over Ukraine," he said.

Asked about Friday's peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Peskov said Putin is receiving all the information about this even "in real-time mode."

He also noted that the Russian president will also hold an international phone talk on Friday.