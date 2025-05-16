GERMANYS MERZ VOWS NEW EU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA

Germany's chancellor announced that the EU will adopt new sanctions against Russia next week after Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to attend peace talks in Istanbul.

Speaking to public broadcaster ZDF late Thursday, Friedrich Merz said while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Türkiye and showed a willingness to negotiate, Putin's absence headed off a potential ceasefire agreement.

"Who can say that we haven't made sufficient diplomatic efforts in recent days to end this war? The only person who is in the wrong now, by not showing up, is Putin. All the prerequisites for a ceasefire were in place," Merz said.

"The EU sanctions package is ready. The consultations are over, the package is ready, and it will be adopted next Tuesday in Brussels," Merz also said, adding that Europeans are coordinating their steps with the Americans, and the US Congress is also launching a similar initiative for new sanctions.

Peace talks in Istanbul are set to take place today, but without Putin.

After learning of Putin's absence, Zelenskyy traveled to a summit in Albania, but left his delegation for the talks in Istanbul.





