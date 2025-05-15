Rubio: Trump-Putin meeting needed for a breakthrough in Ukraine talks

 Contact Us
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Thursday that the only path to a breakthrough in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine is through direct discussions between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially given Moscow's decision to send a 'second-tier' team to the talks being held in Türkiye.

Published May 15,2025
Rubio, who spoke to reporters in Antalya, said he would travel to Istanbul for meetings on Friday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Ukrainian delegation, but said he did not have high expectations for the talks.

"It's my assessment that I don't think we're going to have a breakthrough here until the President (Trump) and President Putin interact directly on this topic," Rubio said, echoing earlier comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.