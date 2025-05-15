Medinsky: Russian delegation has 'necessary authority and competencies' to conduct peace talks with Ukraine

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the Turkish-hosted peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, said on Thursday that his team has full authority to discuss all matters necessary for resolving the conflict with Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Medinsky explained that the Russian delegation's position was outlined during an evening meeting the previous day, where Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared the team for the negotiations.

The meeting addressed various issues, including foreign policy, security, economics, and the defense industry, with military leaders providing updates on the situation at the frontlines, he noted.

"We see these negotiations as a continuation of the peace process, which began in Istanbul but was unfortunately halted by the Ukrainian side three years ago. Our official delegation has been approved by the president's decree, and it has all of the necessary authority and competencies to conduct these talks," Medinsky said.



He added that the delegation is committed to being constructive and is looking for potential solutions and common ground.

"The goal of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is to achieve long-term peace, ultimately addressing the underlying root causes of the conflict," he said.