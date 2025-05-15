Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday described the situation surrounding the Istanbul peace talks as "an intrigue," citing uncertainty about Ukraine's participation, leaving observers to speculate whether Kyiv's delegation will attend or not.

"Everyone, of course, is now hearing about Ukraine in connection with the intrigue currently unfolding in Istanbul, literally in these hours and minutes," he said at a meeting of the "Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy" diplomatic club in Moscow.

The Russian delegation arrived earlier Thursday morning at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace, where the talks with Ukraine were scheduled to take place.



Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would decide on Kyiv's participation following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Commenting on the latest developments, Lavrov emphasized that there are no guarantees that the negotiations will proceed smoothly and without issues.

"On the contrary, we are certain there will be problems, just as there were three years ago in Istanbul when the initialed principles were ready to be formalized, only for the British to prevent the Kyiv regime from continuing the process, which could have led to a settlement," he noted.

In response to Zelenskyy's demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally attend the talks, Lavrov referred to him as "a dependent and miserable man."

He also reiterated Russia's concerns regarding the West's calls for a ceasefire, which he said would allow Ukraine to rearm and rest its forces.

The minister claimed that Western countries do not genuinely seek peace in Ukraine, adding: "There is ample evidence that Berlin, Paris, Brussels, and especially London have no real desire for peace in Ukraine."

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that Western nations have discussed internally that Europe's mobilization against Russia cannot be stopped, with Ukraine being "an invaluable tool in this regard."

Lavrov also drew attention to the presence of Western instructors and NATO military personnel in Ukraine, operating under the guise of mercenaries.

Russia has repeatedly explained to Western countries that such actions would be "absolutely unacceptable," yet they continue to push forward with these plans, "running into trouble," he said.

He once again reiterated that there could be no question of a foreign military presence in Ukraine. "The issue of Ukraine's military capabilities is far from trivial. There can be no question of any foreign military presence here."

Lavrov said Moscow pursues the goal of a long-term settlement at the talks in Istanbul.

"Our position is clear: we do not seek to agree on a ceasefire merely to allow Ukraine to replenish with weapons and incite further conflict. Instead, we aim to achieve a long-term, sustainable settlement that justly reflects the interests of all parties involved," Lavrov stressed.