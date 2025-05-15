Germany welcomes Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria

Germany on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

"Germany will continue to work with the Syrian government on improving the economic environment for a sustainable recovery of the Syrian economy," the Foreign Office wrote on X.

Stressing that the transition process in Syria must be "inclusive," the office said that alongside its partners, Germany is committed to supporting Syrians as they rebuild their nation and strive toward a "free" and "democratic future."

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Germany has backed the removal of sanctions in sectors such as energy, finance and transport, it added.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Treasury Department is taking steps to ease sanctions on Syria.

Bessent's remarks came after Trump declared Tuesday his intention to lift sanctions on Syria during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Trump said he made the decision after consultations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.