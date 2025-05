Trump says Syria leader backs Israel ties but has 'lot of work to do'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa backed normalisation with Israel in the future, after the two leaders met as Washington lifted sanctions on Syria.

"I told him (Sharaa), I hope you're going to join (the Abraham Accords) once you're straightened out and he said yes. But they have a lot of work to do," Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force one while heading to Doha from Riyadh.