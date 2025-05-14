Trump departs for Qatar after Gulf-US summit in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump departed for Qatar on Wednesday, concluding a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia during which he attended a Gulf-US summit.

The US president is scheduled to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss regional security and economic cooperation.

Before his departure, Trump attended the Gulf-US summit during which he reaffirmed the US strategic commitment and partnership with the region.

Trump held his first-ever summit with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh early Wednesday. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the summit, which was also joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan virtually.

After Qatar, the US president is also scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates as part of his current regional tour.