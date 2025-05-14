Syrian president hails Trump’s decision to lift sanctions, declares start of ‘modern Syria’

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday hailed US President Donald Trump's "bold" decision to lift long-standing sanctions on Syria, declaring it a turning point for the country's future.

"Today marks the beginning of serious work and the launch of modern Syria's journey," al-Sharaa said in a televised address to the nation.

He described US President Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria as "courageous decision that laid the foundations for regional stability."

He also expressed deep appreciation for regional allies, notably Türkiye. "President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stood by the Syrian people, and his country has shouldered a great deal over the past 14 years," he said.

In a message to the international business community, al-Sharaa extended an open invitation, saying: "We welcome all investors and invite them to take advantage of the available opportunities."

He further rejected any attempts to divide the country. "We will neither allow the division of Syria, nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people."