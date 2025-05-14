Peru’s prime minister resigns

Peru's Chief of Staff Gustavo Adrianzen arrives to attend a European heads of state meeting on the sideline of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, at the Elysee palace, in Paris on February 10, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen resigned Tuesday, a day before he was set to face a censure vote in Congress seeking his removal.

"In the interest of the country, I would like to inform you today that I have irrevocably resigned from my position as president of the Council of Ministers," Adrianzen said in a televised address.

According to Peruvian media, opposition parties had submitted a motion of no confidence to Congress, arguing that Adrianzen is inadequate in combating the country's increasing violence.

Adrianzen was harshly criticized after 13 miners were recently kidnapped and killed in the Pataz region of Peru.