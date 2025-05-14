GERMANYS CHANCELLOR MERZ URGES QUICK STEPS TO AVERT GAZA FAMINE

Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday urged all sides to avert a "famine" in Gaza, which has been under an aid blockade by Israel since early March.

"It is a humanitarian obligation on all parties... and I stress, on all parties -- that famine in the region be averted as soon as possible," Merz told parliament.

Merz says West can't allow itself to be divided

Merz says he will advocate for trans-Atlantic unity in the negotiations with Russia on an end to the war in Ukraine.



"It is of paramount importance that the political West does not allow itself to be divided," said the conservative in his first government statement in parliament, one week after taking office.



"That is why I will continue to make every effort to ensure the greatest possible unity between the European and American partners."



His remarks come following a U-turn in US foreign policy, fuelling fears that the administration of Donald Trump could make concessions to Russia in peace negotiations with Ukraine.



So far, Washington's European allies have been largely sidelined in the US-Russia talks initiated by Trump.



Merz stressed that Ukraine can't be forced into agreeing to a peace agreement against its will.



"We hope and we are all working hard to ensure that this clear stance is not only taken everywhere in Europe, but also by our American partners," he said.



At the same time, he thanked Trump for his support for a joint proposal by Germany, France, Poland and the UK for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.



Such a ceasefire can open a window in which peace negotiations become possible, Merz noted.











