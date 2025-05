Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia for first Middle East tour

US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at the start of his first Middle East tour since taking office in January.

Trump was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, according to the Saudi state-run Al-Ikhbariya television.

The US president's regional tour also includes stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).