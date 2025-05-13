KING CHARLES TO HOST FRANCES MACRON FOR JULY STATE VISIT TO UK

 Contact Us
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK

Published May 13,2025
King Charles III is to host French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the UK from July 8-10, the French presidency and British monarchy announced, in a new step towards strengthening relations after Brexit.

Macron will also hold talks with British Premier Keir Starmer during the trip, which follows the state visit by Charles to France in September 2023. The king and Queen Camilla will host Macron and his wife Brigitte at Windsor Castle, the British royal family said on its official social media account.