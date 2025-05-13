Chinese, Brazilian top diplomats vow to protect rights of 'Global South'

The top diplomats of China and Brazil discussed the war in Ukraine and pledged to protect the "legitimate rights and interests of the Global South" during talks in Beijing, Chinese officials said Monday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira expressed support for "direct dialogue and negotiation between Russia and Ukraine" and said both countries would work to build broader international consensus for a political resolution to the crisis.



The meeting came as Wang hosted several foreign ministers and senior officials attending the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (China-CELAC) Forum.

Wang also pledged Beijing's support for Cuba "in safeguarding its state sovereignty" and "its just struggle against the blockade and sanctions," while Havana's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked Beijing for its economic support.

During talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Wang said China was willing to deepen cooperation and expedite an upgrade of their free trade agreement, including discussions on avoiding double taxation.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin voiced support for free trade and expanding the Belt and Road Initiative in his meeting with Wang.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, and other sectors.

Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia conveyed Bogota's interest in joining the Belt and Road Initiative.

Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd and Wang discussed cooperation in energy, mineral resources, and other Belt and Road-related areas.

Wang also held bilateral talks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke and Presidential Advisor Laureano Ortega Murillo to discuss bilateral collaboration.





