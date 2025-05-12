ZELENSKY ON TRUMPS POSSIBLE PARTICIPATION IN TÜRKIYE TALKS: GOOD IDEA

 Contact Us
Zelensky on Trump's possible participation in Türkiye talks: 'good idea'

Published May 12,2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump's participation in talks with Russia in Türkiye on Thursday and expressed hope Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not "evade the meeting".

"All of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Türkiye. This is the right idea. We can change a lot," Zelenskiy said on X.

He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "can indeed host highest-level meeting".